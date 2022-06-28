Constituency meeting: Lagos assembly to educate constituents on PVC importance

The Lagos State House of Assembly is organising its Eight Annual Constituency Stakeholders Meeting to further educate constituents on the importance of Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) in the 2023 elections.The Acting Clerk of the house, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

Onafeko noted that the eight annual town hall meeting, which was organised by the assembly would hold on Thursday, simultaneously in all the 40 constituencies of the state.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the stakeholders’ meeting is: “2023 General Elections:: The Imperatives of Permanent Voters’ Card.Onafeko explained that the meeting would ensure that constituents obtained their PVC and assured them that their voice/votes would count in the political matters of the country as eligible citizens.

He said: “The meeting is to remind constituents that their voters’ card is a major eligibility factor to participate in the 2023 general elections.“Their PVC will also qualify them to vote for candidates of their choice in the elections.” It is to sensitise constituents on the need to participate actively in the nation’s electoral processes.”Onafeko said desk officers would also be available at the venues on Friday, to receive memoranda of various issues that might be discussed in the meeting.He noted that attendance was an avenue to make their contribution to the growth and development of their constituency, local governments, the state and the country as a whole.Onafeko reminded the eligible voters to register and collect their PVC because it was their power to elect their representatives. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

