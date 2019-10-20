Constituency challenges: Zamfara lawmaker organises townhall meeting

The Lawmaker representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal constituency in Zamfara state, Rep. Kabiru Ahmadu, has organised a one-day townhall meeting to proffer ways of alleviating the plight of the constituents.

The townhall meeting was conducted on Saturday at the state orientation camp of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Tsafe tow, iin Tsafe local government area of the state

According to Ahmadu, the townhall meeting was organised to enable people of the constituency express their views on how to be represented.

“I am happy with this meeting and from the interactions today, it is glaring that the people want positive change in all sectors of development especially in education, health, road construction and unemployment.

“I am now more equipped with facts to present the demand of my people in the assembly for propelling development to the constituency,’’ he said.

The lawmaker called on the people to continue to live in peace and continue to cooperate with the government and security agencies to maintain peace and stability in the state, saying that no development can be achieved without peace.

He assured quality representation for the development of the constituency.

Speaking at the event, Governor Bello Matawalle, commended the lawmaker for organising the dialogue.

Matawalle, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Bello, said his administration would jointly work with members of the National Assembly to bring meaningful projects to the people of the state.

“Our administration would continue to partner with the members of the National Assembly from the state to ensure that the state benefits with more federal government projects across all the sectors,’’ he said.

