Consolidating gains of democracy in Ebonyi beyond 2023

Unarguably, Ebonyi carved out of Abia and Enugu states was the most backward area in the old East Central State. They people of the area attributed their backwardness to criminal marginalisation. Their sustained agitation for a state of their own materialised on Oct. 1, 1996, when late Head of State Sani Abacha, created the state. Ebonyi could be said to have been lucky with the quality of leadership it has had since its creation, when it comes to governorship.

Before the creation, Ebonyi communities were known as one of the most backward in Nigeria, as the roads were bad, diseases such as cholera and guineaworm were endemic, while the urban area was like a ghetto. But then Navy Commander Walter Feghabor, the first military administrator, who assumed office on Oct.6, 1996, took the state by storm, to redress the infrastructural deficit in the state. Feghabor’s kinetic leadership helped to set the state on the path of infrastructural, human and economic development. Today, in recognition of Feghabor’s contributions to the development of Ebonyi, no big event holds in the state without government requesting his presence.

Between 1999 and 2007, Dr Sam Egwu held sway as the first civilian governor of the state.

Egwu came from the educational background as he was a former lecturer at the Enugu State University of Technology. He made education his top priority, provided free and compulsory primary and secondary education.

This singular policy made thousands of Ebonyi indigenes hawking and trading in many other states to return and enrol into schools.

Ebonyi State University (EBSU) was established under his administration and given great boost. The defunct Ebonyi Specialist Hospital, was equipped with state-of-art facilities and offered free ante-natal medical services to pregnant mothers as well as free delivery services. Egwu initiated the ‘HiPact’ educational programme, that sponsored scores of Ebonyi graduates overseas for postgraduate studies.

Egwu also established the Ebonyi College of Education, Ikwo which today is a degree awarding institution, producing highly rated professional teachers. Chief Martin Elechi, who succeeded Egwu in 2007, was one of the founding fathers of the state and conversant with development challenges of the state. Elechi made the overall development of the state his priority, especially in the area of rural development.

He linked up almost all the communities in the state which prior to his administration were not connected. The over 47 ‘unity bridges’ built by his administration created quick and easier access to rural communities and boosted inter-community trade and investments. Elechi boosted agriculture, paid attention to Abakaliki rice production and developed three modern rice mills, each in every senatorial district.

The former governor also embarked on pro-people projects including the International Market; Centenary City Secretariat, Oferekpe Water Project, Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, Staff Development Centre among others. Chief Dave Umahi, Martin Elechi’s deputy, who succeeded him, had continued with vigour the provision of infrastructure across the state and human capital development. Umahi gave a total new look to the International Market and the Centenary City, as well as constructed flyover bridges at strategic points across the state.. He also built Ultra Modern Government House inside the Centenary City.

Besides the capital city, Umahi also extended development to other semi-urban areas and gave them the deserved attention.

Onueke, headquarters of Ezza South Local Government Area has become a small city, as well as Amasiri, Afikpo and Uburu. The governor has also initiated the building of an international airport; an Olympic size international stadium, an ultra modern medical village, an ultra modern waste recycling plant, among many impacting physical infrastructure. Though the tenure of Umahi expires in 2023, stakeholders in Ebonyi have stressed the need to enthrone quality leadership.

They noted that Ebonyi has capable hands to steer the ship of state, including Chief Elias Mbam, the current Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). Mbam on Dec. 26, 2020 at the country home of the member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Oga, confronted by newsmen about interest to run for governorship, said he was more concerned at the moment with discharging his duties as the chairman of RMAFC.

Mr Obinna Udenwe, a former candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Ebonyi House Assembly in 2019, described Ebonyi as a state endowed with leaders with ‘magic’ wand. “Ebonyi has outpaced its contemporaries in virtually all areas of development and has become a tourism destination and one of the fastest developing economies in the comity of states. “As we count down to 2023, it’s imperative that a leader who will sustain the developmental strides of the formers leaders is elected. We have someone like that in the person of Mbam,” Udenwe said. He explained that it was pertinent that Ebonyi is governed by a leader in the footsteps of her past leaders who had made impactful impression in the development of the state. “Ebonyi electorate should go for continuity in 2023, we should elect someone who’s not just a politician but with the accommodative spirit to build bridges among past leaders of the state,” he added.

A legal practitioner, Mr Philip Achi, who spoke on quality leadership for Ebonyi, stressed the need to make wise decision and choice. “Though the present administration is less than two years in office, it is important that we begin early to talk about the 2023 election and to conscientise the electorate to make good use of their votes,” Achi said. “Yes, I heard that although, Mbam at a recent event said that his primary concern at the moment was to discharge his duties as the chairman of RMAFC. “While this is understandable, owing to the enormity of the job at the Commission, it is important that someone like Mbam begins to consider running for the office of governor of Ebonyi in 2023.

“Without mincing words, he fits the criteria and qualities required, someone who will build on the legacies of all the leaders. ” Mbam has been the chairman of RMAFC since 2019, a position he also held between 2010 and 2015 under President Goodluck Jonathan. “It is believed that experiences garnered from this position cuts across revenue generation, economic management and wealth distribution,” he added. The RMFAC boss was Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning from 2006 to 2007 as well as Commissioner for Works and Housing in Ebonyi between 2001 and 2005, among other portfolios.

The concern of stakeholders in Ebonyi is for the state to maintain the quality of leadership that started with the creation of the state on Oct. 1, 1996. That standard cannot be maintained, if "people with leadership qualities fail to indicate interest in leadership,'' they noted. (NANFeatures)