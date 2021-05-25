Consolidate on late Attahiru’s legacies, cleric advises army

A cleric, PastorTimothy Owoeye, on Tuesday advised Nigerian Army to consolidate on achievements recorded by late Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Attahiru was appointed Chief of Army Staff in January by President Muhammadu Buhari, taking over Lt.- Gen.Tukur Buratai


Owoeye of Christ Apostolic Church, (CAC) Ori-Oke Aseyori, Ifaki-, gave advice in an interview with NAN in Ifaki-, .
The cleric said that it was only through policy continuity and consistency that the war against banditry, kidnappings and insurgency could be successfully tackled.
NAN reports that the helicopter conveying the late Attahiru, alongside ten other officers crash landed in Kaduna on Friday, May 21, leaving no survivor.

Owoeye said the late Attahiru did his best and demonstrated enough commitment toward bringing an end to the nation’s insecurity challenges his stewardship lasted.
He advised the new army chief to consolidate on the achievements of the late Attahiru for the country to realise the desired objective.
“Candidly, the late Attahiru did his best to tackle banditry, kidnappings and insurgency within the few months he was at the helms of affairs as the army chief.
“Some notable rescue efforts were attributable to the Attahiru led army in collaboration with other security agencies in spite of the incessant attacks by bandits and insurgents.


“The professional coordination as well as giving of morale boost to army personnel across the country to end insecurity is a major attribute of the late army chief.
the recent extension of assistance by the US government to train Nigeria in some aspects of security happened during his short tenure.
“It is also during his tenure that the rumoured death of Boko Haram , Sekau, became rife and also a major boost to army insurgency operations.
“I think there is nothing wrong in the new Chief of Army Staff to take a cue these attributes to achieve success,” Owoeye said.


The man of God also used the opportunity to advise people to desist the act of mocking the dead in whatever guise, saying every person would die at the appointed time.
“It is very wrong and abominable in the sight of God to start jubilating over the death of a person.

“Nobody is above death and it will surely come at it’s appointed time, place and circumstances which we don’ have capability over.
“The best thing for us as devotees and patriotic citizens is to be united in our prayers for the repose of the souls of the departed who died on assignment,” he said.(NAN)

