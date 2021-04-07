Consider women for Deputy Governor position in Anambra election- Coalition

 A coalition women groups, STAGE for Women Development, has called for allocation deputy governorship position to women in the Nov. 6 election in Anambra.Mrs Eucharia Adukwulu, South-East Coordinator,  made the call on Wednesday at a forum organised by the United for New Nigeria Initiative at Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area Anambra.Adukwulu said that this would promote women’s equal and full participation in the state politics.“I strongly believe that parties’ practices

, policies and values can have a deep impact on women’s participation and representation in Anambra.“It is crucial that parties encourage women’s participation and integrate gender equality issues in their policies to ensure diversity views, and no one is left behind,” she said.Also, Dr Cordelia Uzoezie, the Chairperson, League Women Nigeria, Anambra Chapter, urged parties to respect and to the  pre-existing contract zoning in the state.Uzoezie said that allowing power shift to Anambra South district would ensure equity,

fair play, justice and peace, as well as socioeconomic and political growth of the state.“As women coalition in Anambra, we will only give to political party that zoned governorship positions to the South,” she said.In her remarks, Chief Amaka Anaeme, Convener, United for New Nigeria Initiative, urged women to register and collect their Permanent Voter’s  Cards (PVCs) to ensure they were adequately represented in government.Anaeme also urged government at all levels to invest in the economic empowerment of youths to reduce crime rate and insecurity in the country.“

Government should spend less in building prisons and concentrate more on creating job opportunities for youths and women.“This will reduce crime rate in Nigeria,” she said. (NAN)

