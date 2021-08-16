Consider digital switch over of Radio Sector, Stakeholders urge NBC

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Executive Chairman, ATAR Communications Nigeria Ltd, Alhaji (Dr) Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan has urged the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) to consider a Digital Switch Over (DSO) of the Radio Sector in Nigeria.

Ramalan who is equally the Vice Chairman,

Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria (IBAN) and Chairman Board of Trustees Northern Broadcast Media Owners Association (NBMOA) made the call at a Stakeholders Meeting of North-West Broadcast Stakeholders and the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, held Monday in Kano.

He said that there is urgent need for the NBC to review the Business Models being executed by the Commission on the DSO for an urgent change to speed up the DSO process in the country.

He said,”The NBC needs to consider a DSO of the Radio Sector and with urgency. And possibly consider adopting the South African model, where signal distributors warehouse transmitters, freeing the stations of that responsibility and thus reducing stress of operational cost for the stations.

“It is imperative that the Director General reviews the Business Models being executed by the Commission on the DSO for an urgent change to speed up the DSO process

On “Newspaper Review and Current Affairs Programs – NBC’s Letter on Need for Caution” he said, “We fully support the NBC’s advisory that cautions stations to not glamorize the nefarious aactivities of enemies of the Nigerian state, either through news or current affairs discussion programmes. This we believe is in our national interest.”

He commended the NBC/APCON Appointment of First Media and Entertainment Integrated Nigeria Limited (FMEI) as Industry Ratings Agency, adding that the services for the Development and delivery of Audience Measurement Services in the broadcast ecosystem, is a welcome development.

He however, said stakeholders are in need of a clearer briefing given the importance of audience measurement which is unarguably the factor that drives media buying by advertising agencies.

Ramalan decried the Multichoice Nigeria’s marginalization of Northern TV and Radio Stations on DSTV GOTV Platforms.

“The Hausa language, which is widely spoken in Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, Chad, Ghana, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Libya, Saudi Arabia, and with a growing number of students in England, Malaysia, United States, South Africa and Cyprus, etc., has made it imperative to be onboarded on the Multichoice platforms, particularly in the rendering of news and current affairs, in addition to culture and lifestyle content.

“The North being the biggest in terms of land mass and the most populous geo-political region of our country Nigeria, a quick look into the Multichoice Premium DSTV platform shows a marginalized northern region of the country.

“A review of the channel owners on DSTV shows that Eminent professionals in the broadcasting industry that are from the North are grossly marginalized even when they have the large audiences to reach with quality contents.

“Liberty TV has over the years generated quality programmes, ensured accuracy and fairness in presentation, provides in-depth analysis of news and current affairs, and above all respects and promotes the values of its audiences.

“About 70% of our programmes are in Hausa language and the other 30% in English and Pidgin English. We have carved a niche for ourselves in the market place which stands us out in the industry and commands the respect of other colleagues in the industry,” he said.

Ramalan noted that satellite broadcasting which Multichoice Nigeria Limited is a major player provides an essential tool for economic, educational and social transformation.

“These are the tools we as a station want to put in the houses, fields and residences of our Hausa speaking populace by adequately informing them in a language they understand the most, and can easily relate with and are most comfortable with.

“In turn, we believe that by having Liberty TV and other Northern TV sstations on DSTV, and GOTV, we can confidently reach/inform a greater number of people in the country and across Hausa speaking audiences in other parts of Africa and the diaspora.

“We would very appreciate the DG critically examine the issues raised and take the necessary action,” he explained.

On the DSO TV License Fees, he pointed out that with the movement from analogue to digital, the amount which the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is demanding is on the high side.

Ramalan noted that it is imperative that the Director General reviews the Business Model being executed by the Commission on the DSO for an urgent change to speed up the DSO process and timetable.

According to him, the two proposed NBC High Licence/Free TV Rate Cards regime cannot promote the Business of the indigenous TV Channels, especially those of us from the disadvantaged states of the North East and North West due to the wanton insecurity in the regions, a situation that has severely affected commercial revenues from Media Agencies, Federal and State Government Agencies as well as Private Companies and Individuals.

“Consequently, we are fully in tandem with the recent position paper by the Chaiman of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), Hajiya Sa’a Ibrahim, in which she suggested the following cost regime.

“National DTT – N20 million, Regional – N10 million, Abuja/Lagos/Rivers – N15 million., States/City/DTT – N500,000, and Signal Carriage Card.

“We equally suggest for the above formula be applied to the FREE TV Signal Distribution’ so that operators from the North West and North East can conveniently participate in the process.

“That we will ensure that at least 30 Channels are hooked up to the transmitter.

“That within six months of the number of Channels on the transmitter exceeding 30, the fee should be reviewed downwards.

“That the Digiteam considers a review of the DSO Network Coverage topology to allow for 60% DTT while 40% for DTH to cover areas, particularly remote settings, where signal reception is poor as evidenced by the Jos and Abuja experiences; i.e. the DTT could be city-based while the rest of the country could be Direct-To-Home (DTH) based.

“That there should be a set-up of a Content Development Fund and utilize 40% of DAF for Content Development and BON/IBAN to be part of the managers of the fund,” he stressed.

He disclosed that stakeholders in the sector are very concerned with the slow pace of the DSO penetration, with only Six (6) Cities covered thus far, we hereby submit as follows:

“We request firm commitment on Switch Off and Switch On dates via a DSO Road Map that is achievable and realistic.

“The NBC should order the Switch Off of Analogue Transmission in Jos, Abuja, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu and Oshogbo as proposed by BON.

“The NBC should order and commit to Switch-On of Kano Lagos and Port Harcourt by December, 2021.

“That August 2022 should be the proposed latest Nationwide Switch Off/Cut-Off date for Nigeria; and that NBC should make a formal announcement for this date.”

He recalled that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had issued directives to all Private FM radio broadcast stations to Decommission all their Transmitters above 2KW by the 30th of June 2020.

According to him, this directive did not affect public or state-owned broadcasters who in some case operate with 20 kilowatt transmitters and above.

He stressed that the directive is very discriminatory as it means that public broadcasters due to their obvious stronger reach, will be more placed to tap into a larger pie of the advertising revenue.

