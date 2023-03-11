Consider competence, youth representation in your cabinet composition, Muslim group urges Tinubu

By Taiye Agbaje

An association of Muslim men in business and professions, The Companion, has advised the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to consider competence and youth representation in the composition of his cabinet.

The group, in its congratulatory message on Saturday by its National Amir, Mr Kamil Olalekan and the General Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, also urged Tinubu to ensure that his cabinet composition had a national spread.

It congratulated the president-elect on his victory in the Feb. 25 poll.

“The Companion felicitates all Nigerians on the successful conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, especially for their doggedness and resilience while the results of the polls were being awaited.

“Nigerians, no doubt, deserve commendation for resisting all diabolical attempts at aborting the country’s democratic process amidst calls for cancellation by some disgruntled elements,” it said.

The Muslim group said it observed that the 2023 presidential race would, for long, remain one of the keenly fought elections in the annals of Nigeria going by the performances of the standard bearers of the three leading political parties.

“It needs be stressed that, that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party like the President- Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu won in twelve states each and secured sizeable number of votes across the country indicates that our democracy has evolved significantly.”

“Much as our association lauds the electorate for their belief in democracy by coming out to speak through their votes, it decries the antics of some individuals in their brazen attempt to scuttle the process as demonstrated by the chieftains of some political parties zealots, including a former president, among others.

“The Companion however salutes the courage mustered by the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari, to carry out sweeping electoral reforms which culminated in the introduction of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the bravery of the chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission to complete the collation exercise in the face of intimidation, threats and insults,” it said.(NAN)