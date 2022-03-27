Consensus made APC more united, stronger, says Ganduje

By Zubairu Idris

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says consensus method adopted at Saturday’s national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has made the party more united and stronger.

Ganduje made the observation is a statement issued in Kano on Sunday by his spokesman, Mr Abba Anwar.

He said the successful conduct of the convention was a result of the advice by President Muhammadu Buhari on consensus arrangement.

“It was a great success if you look at the procedures followed.

“We undertook a lot of consensus during the exercise.

“Even in situations where consensus did not work, they had to go into election with all the proper process,’’ the governor said.

Ganduje pointed out that at the end of the exercise, APC came up with a new brand of leadership and the exercise made it to be more united and become stronger. (NAN)

