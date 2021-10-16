Consensus candidates win at Niger APC congress

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger concluded its state congress in Minna on Saturday with consensus candidates emerging as the party’s new executives.

Alhaji Ahmed Wambai, Chairman, Congress Committee, made this known while inaugurating the new party executives.

“Today we are gathered here to domesticate the Niger APC congress; the National Caretaker Committee appointed us to conduct the Niger APC congress.

“Any parallel congress in Niger is illegal. We are the legitimate body appointed to conduct the Niger APC state congress,’’ he stressed.

He explained that the party’s Constitution recognised election, affirmation or consensus for state congresses.

“We learned that APC members in Niger settled for consensus candidates as their new party leaders and that is what we adopted,’’ he added.

In his remarks, Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger thanked the party members for coming up with the consensus idea in order to avoid rancour.

Sani-Bello said that he did not impose any candidate on the party, but that members chose their leaders voluntarily.

He commended members for conducting themselves peacefully during the hitch-free exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Haliru Jikantoro, emerged as the new Chairman of the party while Mr Abdulsalam Madaki, emerged as vice-chairman.

Ibrahim Kahalee, emerged as Secretary; Idris Mohammed, emerged as Treasurer; Ahmed Bello emerged as Financial Secretary, while Suleiman Abdullahi emerged as Youth Leader. (NAN

