Consensus Arrangement: Bala commends IBB, northern elders

By Chimezie Godfrey

Sen Bala Mohammed’s Presidential Campaign Organization has commended Gen. Ibrahim Babangida and Northern Elders for reaching the decision of selecting consensus aspirants for northern Nigeria come 2023.

In a statement issued by the Chairman PIU/ Spokesman, Sen Bala Mohammed Presidential Campaign Organization, Prof Udenta O Udenta, the organization expressed its deep appreciation to IBB and the entire northern elders for their labour of thankless patriotic duty.

Prof. Udenta also noted that they are grateful to them for their efforts in attempting to bring order and coherence to a condition of political uncertainty and fractured political process in northern Nigeria.

He stated,”On Wednesday 20th April, 2022 Gen Ibrahim Babangida, through the channel of the platform he inaugurated, announced Sen Bala Mohammed and Sen Bukola Saraki as the selected Consensus Aspirants. The San Bala Mohammed Presidential Campaign Organization will thus like to place on record it’s eternal gratitude to President Ibrahim Babangida and the entirety of Northern Elders who assisted him in reaching this decision.

“Our deep appreciation to them stems less from the fact that Sen Mohammed is among the two selected Consensus Aspirants and more on their Labour of thankless patriotic duty and uncommon leadership in attempting to bring order and coherence to bear to a condition of acute political uncertainty and fractured political process. We thank you our leaders from the depth of our heart.”

Prof. Udenta pointed out that Gen Babangida never approached nor lobbied anybody to superintend the process that will lead to the emergence of a Consensus Presidential Aspirant.

He however stressed that it was the group of presidential aspirants made up of Sen Bala Mohammed, RT Hon Aminu Tambuwal, Sen Bukola Saraki and Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen that collectively, freely and willingly approached Gen Babangida to help select from amongst themselves a Consensus Presidential Aspirant.

He therefore rejected the current insinuations in the media from some quarters that purport that Gen Babangida and the elders either did not consult very widely or imposed a decision on an unwilling band of presidential aspirants.

“The above four named individuals not only initiated the Consensus Arrangement on their own volition but also agreed to fully and unequivocally abide by the decision that Gen Babangida will arrive at in consultation with other elders as well as accept and honour the steps and procedures he will deploy in arriving at any decision.

“We therefore reject the current insinuations in the media from some quarters that purport that Gen Babangida and the elders either did not consult very widely or imposed a decision on an unwilling band of presidential aspirants.

“Gen Babangida and elders deserve nothing but commendation for the conclusions they reached and the outcome of the Consensus Exercise by anybody who believes in the tenets of truth, honour and integrity.

“Political ambition should not and cannot be a condition precedent to cast overboard these time honoured verities and inviolable norms and ask those are desecrating these values to have a sober rethink,” he stated.

Prof. Udenta stressed that the campaign organization will not join issues with anybody on the question of the Consensus Arrangement because the truth needs no further protection from its traducers but will rather press on in rallying the nation around its progressive Nigeria First Governance Vision on the heels of the successful execution of the Consensus Arrangement.

“The Campaign Organization, however, advises all those who are not happy with the result of the selection process or who did not participate in it to focus on their individual political trajectories without let or hinderance and not muddy the political waters any further.

“Let us clarify to the millions of members and supporters of the PDP that the Consensus Arrangement was not designed as an end in itself but a means to an end; not as a goal with a limited regional vision or appeal but a first in a series of processes and exercises aimed at building inclusiveness, harmony and unity within the ranks of the Presidential Aspirants in the PDP.

“It’s on record that the participants in the process toured the whole country and reached out to critical political stakeholders in the party, including its elected governors, to explain the meaning and purpose of the arrangement and to seek a buy in into the process if possible.

“It is commendable that South East Presidential Aspirants have also acceded to this model and we wish them success in their current endeavors in this regard,” he noted.

He stated that campaign organization believes strongly that the search for consensus, unity, solidarity and shared vision among the PDP’s presidential aspirants is a worthy move and a patriotic venture.

“The Sen Bala Mohammed Presidential Campaign Organization believes strongly that the search for consensus, unity, solidarity and shared vision among the PDP’s presidential aspirants is a worthy move and a patriotic venture that aims at reducing unnecessary tension, acrimony and unhealthy diatribe among competitors and restore back to our politics the culture of reaching common ground, the reduction of the politics of bitterness and the respect of all shades of political opinion. Even if the process doesn’t secure all of it’s set goals at the end of the day, meaning that every aspirant participates in the Presidential Primaries, it would have imbibed in all aspirants the culture of placing the group above the self, in the party’s shared vision of the future and in accepting the very results of the primary election.

“Let nobody be left in doubt. Sen Bala Mohammed will build on the success of the Consensus Arrangement and unfold his grand Nigeria First Governance Vision in the Common days and weeks. Building also on his successful consultations with wide ranging critical party holders, including but not limited to the Forum of Former Ministers, NWC, BOT, and the Senate and House of Reps Caucuses, he will reach out to every single party Delegate and influencer- a process he has long initiated unabatedly.

“Sen Bala Mohammed is a bridge builder and the composition of his Campaign Organization will reflect our national diversity and mission of inclusivity on the basis of equity, justice and equal access to opportunities.

“His vision of Nigeria is a wholesome one just as his passion for party work and duty is almost peerless in the range of assignments he executed for it, not least being the Report on the 2019 Elections and the Modalities for balanced allocation of positions to be adopted by the party.

“Sen Bala Mohammed and his Campaign Organization will contest for every political space and fight for every single delegate to the very end with robust energy and matchless passion but will continue to respect and honour our elders and critical party stakeholders as well as accepting and abiding by the ultimate decision this concourse of forces reach at the end of the day,” Prof. Udenta stated.

