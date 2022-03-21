Consensus Arrangement: APC vice chairmanship aspirant vows never to step down

By Femi Ogunshola

Mr Yusuf Elaigwu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice chairmanship aspirant, North Central, has vowed never to step down for any other aspirants irrespective of any consensus arrangement.

Elaigwu made the vow while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after purchasing the N5 million expression of interest form on Monday in Abuja.

He said that he had made enough sacrifices for the party before now, especially by stepping down for other aspirants as a way of loyalty to the party.

He however said that this time around, he would not toe that path, adding that he would want the party to also support his quest to serve the APC.

“I have been a loyal member of the party and I have done that before by stepping down and I think this time around the party should give me that consideration.

“The party should also ask others to step down for me because this time there is no stepping down,” he said.

The vice chairmanship aspirant said that the position needed someone “that is vibrant, young and with energy bearing in mind the crisis rocking the party.’’

He said that with his youthful energy, effort and resources as young person, he would be able to remedy and salvage the current crisis in the party.

He said that as a young aspirant in his 40s, he would be able to interact with elderly ones, adding that it was high time the young ones were considered for critical roles in party politics.

“We need to look at electioneering year; it is about youths and women, so when a young person is in a position, I can assure you that we will mobilise and remobilise for the party.’’

Elaigwu said that he had no doubt that the APC would be more disposed to a younger candidate, adding that the party needed more mobilisation, unity and more membership.

He said he would ensure that the party coasted home to victory in 2023.

“If I emerge as the vice chairman, I will go into serious consultation and reconciliation to ensure the party is victorious in every nooks and cranny of the region.’’

He promised to ensure that all aggrieved members had the opportunity to be heard even if their problem could not be solved, they would be given a listening ear.

He said that one of the problems bedeviling “is that the people are not being given listening ear by the party.

NAN reports that the National Convention of APC will hold on March 26, in Abuja. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

