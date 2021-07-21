Congresses: Why we’re recommending consensus option – APC

All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is recommending consensus option for election party officials at all levels in forthcoming congresses to reduce possible acrimony.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

“For us, we have to take into consideration need to accommodate everyone because APC is a party for all Nigerians.

“We are encouraging states to adopt consensus arrangement because it saves costs and reduces acrimony.

“That is why when you look at Article 20 our Constitution which talks about elections, the first thing there is for members to try reaching consensus,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe added that when the consensus option failed, party members  then cast ballots.

He said that the party was sure that it did not leave any room for the opposition to sponsor people to cause confusion within its fold.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC’s congresses/conventions are expected to commence on July 31 with congresses. (NAN)

