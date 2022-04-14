Congress: We’re authentic SDP executives in Oyo –Folahan group

The newly-elected Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State, Mr Yinka Folahan, has described his group as the authentic executives of the party in the state.

Folahan made this known in a statement made available to newsman on Thursday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party conducted its congress to elect the state executives last Saturday, where two parallel congresses were held in Ibadan.

One of the parallel congresses, held at National Museum, Ibadan, produced Yinka Folahan as the party’s chairman, while the other, held at Havana Conference Centre, near University of Ibadan main gate, produced Michael Aderoju as chairman.

Folahan, however, described the one held by the faction Aderoju as a charade, calling on the party’s National Chairman, Dr Olu Agunloye, not to recognise it.

“I want to state, without fear of contradiction, that the congress, held at National Museum, Ibadan, where members of the party across the state gathered to elect new members of the state working committee, led by me, is authentic,” he said.

He challenged the Aderoju faction to show the video clips or photographs of where delegates assembled during their own congress to prove the authenticity of their claim. (NAN)

