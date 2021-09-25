Congress: We shall return PDP’s lost glory in Ajeromi- Ex-Rep

A former Lagos Federal lawmaker, Mrs Rita Orji, has urged    to join hands in returning the party’s lost glory in Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA  and the  state.

Orji, who represented Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal constituency  in the eight National Assembly, made the call during the ward congress in the area on Saturday.

The Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the held its nationwide ward congresses on Saturday,  to produce new set officials to steer the affairs the party the grassroots.

In Lagos state, conducted congresses in the 11 wards of  Ajeronmi Ifelodun LGA and  other LGAs. 

Orji, who commended the the exercise speaking to newsmen Ward D, Olodi, vowed to return the lost glory in the area. 

She said: “Mediocrity will not be tolerated in the party again. Faceless that will not support the party, but are after their pockets, will be shown their way out.

“The congress is bringing out fresh hands that will restructure the party for greater heights.”

Orji congratulated the elected chairmen, secretaries and women and other executive across all the wards.

The congress was monitored by officials the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and  security agents. (NAN)

