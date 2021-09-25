Congress: We shall return PDP’s lost glory in Ajeromi- Ex-Rep

A former Lagos Federal lawmaker, Mrs Rita Orji, has urged PDP members to join hands in returning the party’s lost glory in Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA and the state.

Orji, who represented Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal constituency in the eight National Assembly, made the call during the PDP ward congress in the area on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP held its nationwide ward congresses on Saturday, to produce new set of officials to steer the affairs of the party at the grassroots.

In Lagos state, PDP conducted congresses in the 11 wards of Ajeronmi Ifelodun LGA and other LGAs.

Orji, who commended the success of the exercise while speaking to newsmen at Ward D, Olodi, vowed to return the lost PDP glory in the area.

She said: “Mediocrity will not be tolerated in the party again. Faceless leaders that will not support the party, but are after their pockets, will be shown their way out.

“The congress is bringing out fresh hands that will restructure the party for greater heights.”

Orji congratulated the elected chairmen, secretaries and women leaders and other executive members across all the wards.

The congress was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agents. (NAN)

