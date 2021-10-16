Congress: Nasarawa APC elects new officials through consensus

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State has elected John Mamman, its immediate-past Chairman, as the new Chairman of the party during its congress held on Saturday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mamman alongside other 35 officials were elected through consensus by delegates and stakeholders of the party in the state.



Speaking at the venue of the election on Saturday in Lafia, Abdullahi Garba-Abbas, Chairman of the State congress, commended the stakeholders for making the aspirants to resolve their differences amicably.



Garba-Abbas said the decision of the stakeholders had made their job to conduct the election easy, and commended them for their political maturity and understanding.



He listed the names of all the newly-elected party officials in the state, including Aliyu Bello who was elected as the Secretary of the party.



He said that his Committee was in the state for the third time, after conducting Ward and Local Government Congresess.



The chairman also inaugurated Local Government officials of the party from the 13 Local Government Areas of the state as part of the mandate of the committee.



Also speaking, Gov. Abdullahi Sule expressed gratitude to all the national and state house of Assembly members and other stakeholders of the party for their cooperation and support.



Sule explained that the consensus was made possible due to the support by the stakeholders.



He tasked the new officials to quickly settledown to work so as to complement the peace and development efforts of the state government.



He also promised to continue to provide more infrastructure development as well as better welfare to the people of the state in line with the policy of his administration.



The governor congratulated the newly-elected officials and wished them a successful tenure.



In his acceptance speech, Mamman who spoke on behalf of the new officials, expressed gratitude to the party’ stakeholders and members for the confidence reposed in them and promised not to disappoint them.



He said that the new leadership of the party would work hard to ensure the victory of the party in all future elections in the state. (NAN).

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...