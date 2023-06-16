Congress mourns demise of 10 Ijaw youths in road crashes

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has declared seven days of mourning in Ijaw land following the deaths of about 10 Ijaw sons and daughters in two road accidents that occurred on June 11.

The INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, announced the seven-day mourning in a statement in Yenagoa on Friday.

Okaba said the entire Ijaw nation was deeply heartbroken by the tragic losses.

Six of the deceased, who were members of the Barrister Smooth Musical Band, died in a car crash that happened along the Kogi-Abuja Highway on their way to Abuja.

The other four, supporters of Bayelsa Queen Football Club, died in an accident that occurred around the Kwale-Asaba Road in Delta State.

“The INC is deeply saddened by the unfortunate and sad twin tragic incidents that claimed the lives of these talented Ijaw musicians and lovers of football who were following their passion.

“It was indeed a Black Sunday in the entire Ijaw nation.

“We are particularly pained by the fact that these Ijaw patriots died in their prime.

“As a result of this calamity that has befallen the Ijaw nation, the INC declared seven days of mourning across Ijaw land.

“In this regard, we equally advise that all INC flags across Ijaw land be flown at half-mast as a mark of honour for our departed brothers and sisters during this period of sorrow.

“Also, all activities at the international headquarters of the INC in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, remain suspended during this period of mourning,” Okaba said.

The INC commiserated with Governors Douye Diri, Sheriff Oborevwori and Siminialayi Fubara as well as the government and good people of Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers on the untimely demises of the 10 Ijaw youths.

Okaba also expressed condolences to their families, communities, Barrister Smooth and his band members and the management of Bayelsa Queens FC.

He commended Diri “for demonstrating compassion and love as a great leader of the Ijaw nation concerning the condition of the survivors of the accidents.”

The INC prayed that the Almighty God would comfort the families of the deceased over the irreparable loss they have suffered and grant eternal repose to the souls of the departed Ijaw youths. (NAN)

