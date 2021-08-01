Congress: Minister tasks APC members on unity, party’s success

Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, has appealed to members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State to remain committed to the party’s unity and ensure its success at all levels.

Dingyadi, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Sunday, said that the consensus option agreed upon by the party’s stakeholders at the just- concluded ward congresses across the state was highly commendable.

“The consensus arrangement was a decision taken by APC leadership at the national level and it was aimed at achieving more peace, unity and progress for our party, not only in Sokoto State, but in the country at large.

“Party members respected the leadership and they were given the opportunity to either be elected or selected by delegates.

“That was why we said: let us adopt a consensus option and if the serving leaders are allowed to continue, so be it. But, nobody was prevented in any way from contesting.

“This has been the system, and even during the exercise, some people expressed willingness to contest but because of the consensus arrangement, we appealed to them and they reasoned along with us.

“So we all agreed to go the consensus way in Sokoto state and it was a great achievement for our party,” he said.

On the defection of some governors to APC, the minister attributed the development to what he called the monumental achievements recorded by the party under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He commended the affected governors and their supporters for taking the wise decision to join APC.

NAN reports that the party in the state had adopted a consensus option across the 244 wards in the state in the Saturday ward congresses.

The party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman in the state, Alhaji Sadiq Achida, said that the resolution followed the meeting of APC stakeholders at both the local government and state levels.

Achida said that the decision was taken unanimously after several meetings of stakeholders in the state, following the directives of the national headquarters of the party that a consensus arrangement should be adopted. (NAN)

