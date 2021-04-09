Congress: Melaye chairs PDP screening committee for S/West

April 9, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Sen. Dino Melaye as its Screening Committee Chairman for the South-West zonal executive congress.

The party stated this in a issued by its Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd.) in Abuja on Friday.

Akobundu said that the party’s Working Committee (NWC) also approved the nomination of Mrs Emilia Ezude as Secretary to the committee.

He listed other members of the committee to include:  Sen. Shetimma Laah, Mr Ekeleme Ikieje and Egede Isreal.

Akobundu said that the committee’s mandate was to screen all aspirants for the zonal executive committee .

The screening exercise, according to him, is scheduled for Saturday April 10 at , Osun. (NAN)

Tags: , , , ,