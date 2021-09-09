Congress: Lawmaker tasks aggrieved APC members on due process

Mr Olayiwola Olawale, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government Administration, has urged members with grievances from the APC congresses to follow due process.His appeal came on the heels of discord that characterised the APC Ward and Local Government congresses, held nationwide on July 31 and Sept. 4, respectively.Olawale, APC lawmaker, who represents Mushin Constituency II, gave the charge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.He urged aggrieved groups to proceed to the party’s Appeal Committee at the national level, to seek resolutions to their grievances.He, however, said the party was too big to be affected adversely by the challenges, witnessed at the congresses.“

The few disagreements represent human nature. It’s just a family thing. All these issues will soon be resolved,” he said.The lawmaker , however, urged any disagreeing group, to use the platform that had been created by the party, to resolve their grievances amicably.“I will tell you for free that there is no way an election like APC congress will be held and there won’t be a winner and a loser.“However, the APC at the national level, has deemed it right to set up an appeal committee, before the ward and local governments elective congresses.“Before the election, there had been reconciliatory efforts by the national body of the APC, to bring all members together .”

I attended one of the ward reconciliatory meetings in Lagos state, and the so-called splinter group, laid their complaints and it was amicably resolved as far as the state is concerned.“People are saying there was a parallel congress held in some states, but as far as I am concerned, the only recognised one, is that held at our previous recognised and published local government delegated locations by the national body. I don’t know of any other one,”

he saidOlawale, however, noted that the good thing about the issue was that, there was an appeal committee set up before the ward congress.“So aggrieved groups can go to the appeal committee at the national level and lay their complaints there,” he said. (NAN)

