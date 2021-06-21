Congress: Kwara APC integrity group insists membership registration

The Integrity Group in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara says there cannot be any congress in the party until all loyal members are duly registered.

The Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr Abdul-Rahoof Bello, said this on Monday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

Bello was reacting to a statement credited to the factional chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdujllahi Sanmari, that the party was only waiting for congresses in the state and not registration/revalidation exercise.

“The AA faction of APC is into another scandalous inversion of the truth about the current development in the party, with regards to membership registration/revalidation exercise in Kwara State.

“Early this week, it would be recalled that the factional Chairman of AA group, Mall. Abdullahi Sanmari had boasted in the media that they were only waiting for congresses, not a rerun of registration/revalidation exercise in this State,” Bello said.

According to him, the said statement contradicted the irreversible decision of the APC National Caretaker Committee that no congresses shall hold in Kwara until the teeming majority of loyal party members were duly registered or got their membership revalidated.

“It was to the public knowledge that the APC Appeal Committee that received the genuine complaints of marginalisation by the Hon. Bashir Ọmọlaja Bolarinwa group, had recommended a rerun of the exercise to avoid the eminent “painless killing” of the party in Kwara State.

“Not taking chances, the loyal party members’ tactical Committee met with the National Caretaker Chairman, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, where the decision to reopen the registration/revalidation exercise was obtained.

“However, having been “properly guided”, the AA group was trying to be clever by half by attempting to change the narrative to the dubious “one week extension” to accommodate some dregs of fictitious political parties in the state, as if it was at their instance,” the spokesman said.

He therefore called on the factional chairman to apologise to the party for spreading false and misleading information, capable of causing confusion in the party.

Bello wondered what Sanmari and his group want to achieve by spreading falsehood.

“What do they stand to gain from these dirty deals in lies and treachery? Could this be the ‘O to ge’ conceptual definition of politics and politicking desired by Kwarans?

“It is high time they realised that Kwarans are getting wiser by the day.

“The magic wand of “politricking” that plucked the “ticket” in 2019 has lost its potency and sting for victory. Only the truth and good conscience shall set you free,” Bello said. (NAN)

