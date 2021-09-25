Congress: APC stakeholders protest alleged alteration, replacement of names

September 25, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



Some stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) condemned an alleged  alteration of  list of party in the area.

The condemnation was  a fall out from the recently conducted ward congress of the party, particularly in Bwari Area Council.

Abubakar, speaking for the stakeholders, alleged that after the ward congress on Aug. 14, the final list was altered and replaced with names of individuals who were not part of the exercise.

He sited Usuma and Kubwa wards, where the lists were altered and several names replaced.

He added that such a fraudulent act of alteration contravened the party’ constitution and posed a threat to the unity of the ruling party ahead of the 2023 polls.

He urged the FCT chairman of the party to take steps to address the anomaly.

“ The ward congress here was monitored by of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and security personnel, and the results were known to all.

“It is sad that a final list of excluding names of executive  members, and  replaced with some strange names, can be circulated as the final list.

“Article 21 of our party constitution states that offenders in cases of alteration of lists, falsification of results or tampering with internal democracy shall be liable to prosecution and expulsion from the party.

“Something similar played out in 2018 as we prepared for the 2019 elections, and it affected our performance in that here in the FCT. We should not allow history to repeat itself,’’ he said.

He called on party members in the affected wards to remain loyal to the party while were made to resolve the issue.

to get  reaction of the State Chairman of the party in the FCT ,  Alh. Abdulmalik Usman,  were not as repeated to his mobile phone were not answered.

The chairman also did not reply to a text message asking for his reaction. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,