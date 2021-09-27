Congress: APC needs real progressives as party officials — lawmaker

A former lawmaker, Dipo Olorunrinu, on Monday urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure that the forthcoming state and national congresses produce ‘real progressives’.

Olorunrinu, who represented Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that such officials would restore public confidence in the party.

According to him, the forthcoming APC state and national congresses should produce transparent party executive that can steer the party to victory in the 2023 general elections.

He advised stakeholders to ensure that the forthcoming Oct. 16 State Congress in Lagos and the yet-to-be fixed APC National Convention produce committed loyalists that could take the party to greater heights.

“What the APC needs at the state and national levels at the moment is transparent and understanding leadership.

“We need leadership that can galvanise and sustain the real meaning and true definition of progressives.

“The public mindset about our party are being battered, so, we need a leadership in the party that will be able to change the negative mindset of many Nigerians against the party.

“This will help encourage and renew the public faith in party polity,’’ Olorunrinu said.

The former lawmaker said that APC needed party executives with clear ideology, principle and purpose to bequeath happiness for the future generations.

According to him, the country is in a state where citizens want to see the reality of true change and progressiveness in all spheres of life.

He urged the APC National Caretaker Committee to be honest, fair, just and transparent to all as the party approached the national convention.

“We need a party leadership where democracy can actually come to stay, not the leadership of sycophants,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the ruling party conducted its Ward and Local Government Congresses on July 31 and Sept. 4 respectively, and has fixed Oct. 16, for the States Congresses. (NAN)

