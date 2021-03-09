Congres: PDP Congratulates Orbih as new zonal chairman

The Peoples Democratic (PDP) has congratulated Chief Dan Orbih over his emergence as the new South-South Zonal Chairman.

The in a by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Tuesday, said Orbih through a credible and process at the congress.

Ologbondiyan said the peaceful South-South zonal congress further demonstrated PDP’ unity, and focus.

“The notes that the oneness of purpose that characterised the exercise has further proven that the PDP, under the current leadership, is one indivisible family, made of patriots, whose only interest is the stability and development of our country,” he said.

He urged all PDP leaders, stakeholders, teeming supporters in the South-South and across the country to continue to work together for the interest of .(NAN)

