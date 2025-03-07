Congratulations, Chief, Professor Isaac Zeb-Obip!, By Eric Msughter Aondover

It is a great delight for me to congratulate Professor Zeb-Obip on his appointment as the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Port Harcourt. Professor Zeb-Obip’s appointment marks a significant milestone in the institution’s history. This well-deserved honor is a testament to his dedication, academic excellence, and visionary leadership. As the university embarks on this new chapter, there is great anticipation for the transformative impact that will unfold under this esteemed leadership.

With a distinguished academic career, Professor Zeb-Obip has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to education, research, and institutional development. His wealth of experience, coupled with an innovative approach to leadership, makes him the ideal choice to steer Rivers State University toward new heights of excellence. The university community, stakeholders, and students eagerly look forward to a future marked by growth, academic breakthroughs, and global recognition under this dynamic leadership.

Personally, he has been exceptionally helpful to my family and to my professional advancement. I have learned and benefited in many ways from him. Apart from helping me to expand my circle of friends, he spurred me into action. At the time I was reluctant to write, he literally forced me to do so, and at the time I wanted to rest for hours, he drummed into my ears the futility of leaving my potential locked up in my brain, which significantly stimulated and sustained my desire for scholarship.

Anyone who belonged and still belongs to Professor Zeb-Obip’s school of thought and ideology cannot be associated with laziness, corruption, evil, wickedness, maltreatment of students, downtrodden, or indifference to what affects the people. It is, therefore, with utmost pleasure that I congratulate a credible scholar and a highly detribalised Nigerian whose linkages and connections traverse the Nigerian landscape. He is a great teacher, a mentor, an intellectual and great scholar of sobriety and integrity, and a professor whose imprints are all over the world.

As Vice Chancellor, Professor Zeb-Obip steps into a role that demands resilience, vision, and a deep passion for fostering knowledge and innovation. The responsibility of shaping the future of an institution as prestigious as Rivers State University is both an honor and a challenge, and there is no doubt that Professor Zeb-Obip possesses the expertise and dedication required to navigate this journey successfully.

The academic world is ever-evolving, requiring leaders who are adaptable, forward-thinking, and committed to the pursuit of excellence. Professor Zeb-Obip’s appointment is not just a recognition of past achievements but also a call to lead with distinction, ensuring that the university continues to thrive as a beacon of knowledge, research, and innovation. This new era holds the promise of strategic advancements, improved learning experiences, and impactful contributions to society. There is a shared belief that his leadership will bring about remarkable progress and inspire generations to come. As Professor Zeb-Obip assumes this prestigious position, may wisdom, strength, and success accompany every decision and initiative undertaken. The future of this university shines even brighter under this exceptional leadership, and the journey ahead is one filled with endless possibilities. Today, my joy knows no bounds as my cup of happiness is overflowing with joy as he emerged as the new Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University. I salute you, sir!

