There are seeming confusions over the cause of death of the Registrar of NECO, Godswill Obioma in Minna, Niger State as family members said that he died of natural causes.

While some media platforms claimed that he was assassinated by ‘unknown gunmen’ other alleged that he was killed by ‘armed bandits.’

The parlance of “unknown gunmen” is used to describe a gang of killers in South-East who attack security personnel and facilities in South-East while “armed bandits” is used to described kidnappers who terrorise citizens in the North and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, family sources allegedly informed NECO and security agency that Prof. Godswill died after brief illness. The Emergency DigestEmergency Digest reports that Obioma died in the wee hours of Tuesday of heart attack.

A source in the Council reported that “contrary to the news on social media that he was assassinated, the truth is that, he had heart attack on arrival from Abuja on Monday night and was rushed to Stabdard Hospital Minna where he was confirmed dead early morning Tuesday.”

A security officer involved in investigating the reported death of the registrar said that only postmortem can confirm the cause.

“There are different versions of the reports some claimed that he was killed by criminal elements, other relations of the deceased reported that he died after brief illness after a health ailment.”

“We are waiting for a statement from the family as well as postmortem to know the next step action to be taken.” By PRNigeia

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

