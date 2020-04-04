Confusion as six COVID-19 patients escape from isolation centre in Osun

Six patients of coronavirus (COVID-19), Friday night, are reported to have escaped from an isolation centre in Ejigbo, in Osun.

The state government, confirmed in a statement that the patients, belong to a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

They were also reported to have been quarantined after they returned to their hometown, Ejigbo, from Ivory Coast last week.

The state government gave the names of the six persons with their phone numbers, thus:

Lawal Waliyulah, Masifa Ejigbo 08063691573;

LASISI Murafat, Olugbodi’s compound Ejigbo, +22505368845;

Ganiyat Alabi. 08075441187; Yusuff Afees, Ile Alawe, Ejigbo 07011196193;

Isola Abibat, Ile Olori, Ejigbo 08055905010;

Nua Oyeleye, Ile Jesu, Oguro Ejigbo, 08109375276

Juel Olasupo, Ile Baale Ejigbo, 08149584397.