Confusion as Sani Bello fails to confirm taking over APC leadership

Screenshot from video of Sani Bello at APC secretariat

(UPDATED) Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has failed to confirm taking over the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) despite presiding over a meeting at the National Secretariat Monday morning



Bello who spoke with newsmen shortly after heading a meeting of t APC at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Monday gave confusing answers to questions.

He said at the meeting, “The States Chairmen they took their oath of Office today and we discussed progress made so far on Convention and what needs to be done next so that we will achieve the March 26 date for Convention.

When asked in capacity did he preside over the meeting? He replied “Acting Chairman? I have been acting for a while since the Chairman traveled.

Asked,”Can you confirm the news that you have been appointed as the acting Chairman taking over from Buni?

He replied, “You said news. No comment.”

When he was asked about the position of CECPC Chairman in the face of tight security Monday, the governor said: “well, every time there is a major event, we beef up security.

“Today we have a major event and all the chairmen came in. And they are to maintain law and order.

Again on the question: How often will you be here? Bello replied: ” Almost everyday”.

He added, “Most of my colleagues are here to support me to receive the report. You know the zoning committee report is a very important one. And all the governors here are here to support me. Now, at zonal level, they can go and do their work”.

Journalists also asked: What is going on today, does it have the blessing of the President? And Sani Bello replied: “Of course”.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by all members of the committee including the Secretary, Sen. John Akpanudoedrhe, Women representative, Mrs Stella Okotete, Youth Leader, Mr Ismail Ahmed and Mr David Lyon.



Also in attendance were Prof. Tahir Mamman, Sen. Ali Abba, Sen. Ken Nnamani and Sen. Yusuf Yusuf.

Sources had earlier claimed that Buni had been dropped as the acting Chairman of APC.This was vigorously disputed by the party spokesman, Nabena who described reports of takeove as fake.

However videos were circulated on social media earlier in the day showing Sani Bello at the APC National Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the National Secretary, APC CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, has debunked reports of any leadership change in the party.

Akpanudoedehe said in a statement Monday, “Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“The media report is fake news and should be disregarded.

“The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

“We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC conduct a rancour-free and credible National Convention deserving of our great party.”

(With reports by NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

