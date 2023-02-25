Confusion as INEC changes RACs in Ibadan

By Reporters

As the Presidential and National Assembly elections started across Nigeria on Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made a sudden change in the Registration Area Centres (RACs) where electoral materials were being distributed and electoral officers dispatched to various polling units within Ibadan metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this development resulted in confusion for security agencies who had gone to wrong RAC points for election duties.

In one of the new centres at Methodist Primary School, Ekotedo/Onireke in Ibadan North-West Local Government Area of Ibadan, distribution of electoral officials and materials were ongoing as at 7.00 a.m.

As at 7.40 a.m., scores of electorate were seeing gathering at Community Grammar School, Oluyole, waiting for the arrival of electoral officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also reports that electoral officials had commenced the sorting out of materials at Ansar-ud Deen RAC, Liberty Road, as at were observed sorting out their materials.

At the RAC in Ibadan North Local Government Area, Agodi, distribution of both sensitive and non-sensitive materials were observed being sorted out.

At the RAC situated inside Ikolaba High School, Ikolaba, some ad hoc staffers, mainly youth corps members, were seen collecting election materials, such as ballot papers, ink/pads, ballot boxes/tables and other items meant for the conduct of the elections.

Meanwhile, the Iwo-Road-Challenge area of Lagos-Ibadan expressway, was free enough for joggers to do their morning exercise.

Adequate security was also observed to have been provided at some polling units around Iyaganku, Dugbe and Mokola areas of Ibadan.

NAN reports that accreditation had started at some of the polling units with people coming out to exercise their franchise, while voters’ registers were just being pasted in some polling units.

At Sango axis, the streets were deserted and there was a lull in activities, with some youths playing football on the streets. Also, the Ojoo bus terminal was converted to a football field during due to the ongoing election. (NAN)