Confusion, as APC denies summoning emergency NEC meeting

By Lesley Muosowo Otu- Abuja

The much tauted national executive committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, slated to hold on the 17th March, may not hold after all, because the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party has distanced itself from the meeting.

Recall that the media last week, had reported that the APC was finally ready to hold its NEC meeting, following pressure by some governors in that regard.

Mr. Victor Giadom, the party’s Deputy National Secretary, was also reported to have sent invitation letters to NEC members.

However, a statement jointly signed by the party’s National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala Esq; National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Oniru and the National Secretary, Arc. Waziri Bulama and made available to Newsdiaryonline, denied that such meeting had actually been convened.

According to the statement, NEC meeting could only be convened at any time decided by the National Chairman or at the request made in writing by at least two-third of the members an by not less than 14 days notice.

“The attention of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a purported invitation to an emergency National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of our great Party slated for Tuesday 17th March, 2020, which invitation is credited to Hon. (Chief) Victor Giadom, the Deputy National Secretary of the Party.

“The Party’s constitution provides that a National Executive Committee meeting shall be convoked as follows:

“Article 25 (B) (i) and (ii) the National Executive Committee shall meet every quarter and or at any time decided by the National Chairman or at the request made in writing by at least two-third of the members of the National Executive Committee provided that not less that fourteen (14) days notice is given for the meeting to be summoned.

“Without prejudice to Article 25(B)(i) of this Constitution the National Working Committee may summon an Emergency National Executive Committee meeting at any time, provided that at least seven (7) days notice of the meeting shall be given to all those entitled to attend”, the statement read.

While stating that neither the National Chairman nor the resolution of two thirds of members of NEC had directed the summoning of the meeting, they said Victor Giadom was not vested with any powers to convene any NEC meeting of the National Executive Committee.

“The National Working Committee therefore disassociates itself from the said illegal and unauthorized Notice of Meeting of the National Executive Committee.

“Members of the National Executive Committee and the totality of the members of the ruling Party, are requested to ignore the said Notice and regard any invitation as a product of mischief that should not be given any probative value.

“In conclusion, the National Working Committee (NWC) reiterate its commitments to continue to protect the Constitution and convene its meetings and that of the National Executive Committee Meetings in accordance with the provisions of the Party Constitution,” the statement read.

