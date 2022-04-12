Conform with high level of morality – CCB Boss urges public officers

By Ruth Oketunde

Prof. Muhammed Isah, the Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), has called on public officers to conform with high level of morality and accountability as they carry out government activities.

Isah gave the advice on Tuesday in Abuja, at a two-day workshop on strict compliance with assets declaration and code of conduct for public officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop is organised for staff of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Isah, who was represented by Prof. Samuel Ogundare, Federal Commissioner, Education, Advocacy Services of the Bureau, said it was important for public officers to get acquainted with the code of conducts expected of them.

He said that the bureau was mandated to ensure that ethical structures in government establishments were strengthened.

“We want all public officers to conform to high level of morality and accountability.

“We are exhibiting our soft powers of educating public officials of what is expected of them because we believe in the principle of education before prosecution.

“We want them to know the basic principles that will guide their conducts because we are well known for the administration of asset declaration.

“But we have 14 codes of conducts and that is why we want to educate public officers on them.

“Aside that, we want public officials to know that there is a lot of benefit that awaits those who accrue their wealth legitimately,” he said.

Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, represented by Mrs Rukiyat Odekunle, a senior officer in the ministry, appreciated the bureau for the workshop.

She said that it was expedient for public officers to abide by the code of conduct for public officers, as non-compliance would result to a violation of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

She urged the participants to promote and instill the lessons learnt from the workshop to avoid embarrassments it might cause them in the future. (NAN)

