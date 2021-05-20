Conflicts, disasters forced 55m people to flee their country in 2020- Report

The Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) says conflicts and disasters forced 55 million to flee other regions within their own country 2020.

The Geneva-based IDMC,  reported on Thursday that 2019, 45.7 million on the run from war and natural disasters their own country.

In 2020, conflict and disasters triggered 40.5 million new internal displacements across 149 countries and territories, a figure which included forced to move once.

“It’s shocking that someone was forced to flee their home inside their own country every single second in 2020,“said the secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland.

“It is particularly concerning that these high figures recorded against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, when movement restrictions obstructed data collection and fewer sought out shelters for fear of infection,’’ IDMC Alexandra Bilak added.

The IDMC said escalating in Mozambique and Burkina Faso as well as conflicts in Syria, Afghanistan and the Congo had led to massive new refugee , natural disasters also led to displacements.

These included Cyclone Amphan in Asia and other heavy storms in Central America and the Caribbean, in and the Middle East, millions left their homes of flooding. (dpa/NAN)

