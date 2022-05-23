Conflicts: Committee resolves 800 disputes in 12 months in Yobe

The Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC), in Yobe, otherwise known as “Zauren Sulhu”, says it has resolved more than 800 disputes within the last 12 months.

Chairman of the committee, Babagana Kyari, stated this in Damaturu, while playing host to officials of the International Alert, an NGO, who were on an official visit to the committee on Monday.

Kyari said that since the inauguration of the committee in April 2021, it had succeeded in resolving more than 800 disputes across the state.

He said that the committee was established to settle disputes without litigation, and avoid the acrimony that often accompanied extended trials, while also allowing parties to understand each other’s position and craft their own solutions.

Kyari said that the committee was currently collaborating with various local and International NGO’s in different areas to ensure peaceful co-existence among the people.

He commended the International Alert for indicating interest to support the efforts of the committee.

He said that the coming of the organisation was another window of progress, which had further strengthened the activities of Zauren Sulhu.

Earlier, Mr Williams Obimago, the State Programme Manager, International Alert, said the aim of the visit was to collaborate with the committee and help it achieve its set objectives.

Obimago expressed hope that the committee would succeed in resolving all conflicts and find ways of mitigating future occurrences. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

