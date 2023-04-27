Conflict Prevention: CISLAC, DSS partner on early warning, response

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)/Transparency International in Nigeria (TI-Nigeria), Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani) has called for more collaboration, communication, coordination and collective support for early warning and early response in conflict prediction in Nigeria.

Represented by Senior Program Officer (Defence and Security), CISLAC, Ms. Bertha Elohim Ogbimi, during a courtesy visit to Director of State Security (DSS) Enugu state, the Executive Director noted that Early Warning Early Response system can only be effective through active community involvement and participation in conflict de-escalation.

“We observed that an EWER system cannot be effective without strong connection between civil society and the key stakeholders, such as policymakers, to carefully monitor the indicators and elicit positive responses, while de-escalating the potential crises.

“As you are not unaware, every part of Nigeria is currently battling with an evolving epidemic of multi-dimensional security threats and the South East region is not exempted.

“CISLAC/TI-Nigeria has been advocating adequate and inclusive reform in the Defence and Security sector targeted at protection of civilians in armed conflict.

“The criticality of initiating Early Warning Early Response mechanisms, especially at community levels as proactive measures to conflict prevention was highly recommended by wider stakeholders in our recent engagements,” he stated.

“This calls for more collaboration, communication, coordination and collective support for early warning and conflict prediction mechanisms, which are central in conflict prevention,” the Executive Director added.

According to him, effort to bridge the preventive gaps brought to the fore, the ongoing project with specific focus on ‘Strengthening Capacity, Advocacy, Accountability and Local Engagement towards Developing Early Warning and Early Response Mechanisms to Enhance Protection of Civilians in Nigeria’, implemented by CISLAC/TI-Nigeria with support from The Open Society Foundations Africa (OSF-Africa).

“We acknowledge and commend the essential role of the State Security Service (SSS) as a major stakeholder in conflict detection, prevention and response in Nigeria.

“Under the project, we will be complementing this role by building a well-informed and vibrant EW Community Observers to monitor and report indicators as a vehicle in conflict prevention.

Reacting to the visit, Director of State Security, Enugu state, Mr. Aminu Hena, assured the Service readiness to enhance collaboration with CISLAC through improved communication and information sharing on Early Warning, primarily to assist in making well-informed decisions in Early Response.

In demonstration of commitment to the newly established working relationship, the Director appointed a Security Liaison Officer to serve as an interface in Early Warning information sharing between CISLAC and DSS to elicit proactive response in conflict de-escalation process.

Earlier, the Director of Operation, DSS Enugu state, Mr. C.C Onuegwu, said the Service remained committed to total confidentiality in useful information sharing to improve security of lives and property.

“The Service will not hesitate to enhance the working relationship with CISLAC in collective effort to secure lives and property in Nigeria,” he reassured.