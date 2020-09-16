Confirmed: Yoshihide Suga becomes Japan’s new prime minister

The 71-year-old, who has pledged to continue predecessor Shinzo Abe’s policies, is set to form a new cabinet later in the day, and will reportedly reappoint many of the existing members such as Finance Minister Taro Aso and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

“I will create a cabinet that works for the people,” Suga said.

Suga, who served as chief cabinet secretary after Abe took office in late 2012, has said that the virus represented an “unprecedented national crisis.”

He vowed to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus while protecting jobs and restoring the economy, which has been hard hit by the pandemic.

Japan has so far confirmed more than 77,000 coronavirus infections and about 1,480 Covid-19-related deaths.