Confirmed: Sani Bello as Acting Chairman APC CECPC, receives report of Zoning Committee – Photos + Video

The Acting Chairman APC Caretaker Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello has received the report of the Zoning Committee of the Party.

This official description of Sani Bello as APC Caretaker Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC Chairman was contained in a statement signed by Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Niger State on Monday.This puts to an end doubts over who is actually in charge at the party’s helm of affairs.

According to Noel-Berje, the report received by acting APC Chairman, Sani Bello, was submitted by the Chairman of the Committee and Governor of Kwara state Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq at the National Secretariat of the Party, Abuja.

In a video too, the Governor said he is the Acting Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee.Click on link to watch video.

Receiving the report, the CPS said, the Acting Chairman commended members of the Committee for a job well done.

“I will like to thank you for this assignment handled in a very matured manner. This is the beginning of good things to come to our party. This exercise was hitch free and by God’s grace every other exercise will be hitch free”, he said.

Governor Sani Bello described the zoning system as a representation of fairness and equity in the Party.

Earlier, the chairman, APC Zoning Committee and Governor of Kwara state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq who thanked the Party for the opportunity to serve, said the Committee’s assignment was completed within the time frame of the responsibility.

He also commended members of the Committee for their commitment to the success of the assignment.

The Committee was inaugurated to ensure just and equitable sharing formula of leadership positions in all the geopolitical zones in the country.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

