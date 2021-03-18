Nigeria’s First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buharinhas returned to Abuja, Nigeria.

This was confirmed to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday by an official in the Presidency who chose not to be identified.

Reports of her return had set the social media literally on fire as Nigerians have shown keen interest in the First Lady.

Her trip overseas was however quiet and her return followed the same pattern with no official statement.

Aisha Buhari is reputed for her trenchant remarks about those working around the President Muhammadu Buhari.

