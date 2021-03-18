Confirmed: Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria

March 18, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Project 0



Nigeria’s First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buharinhas returned to Abuja, Nigeria.

This was confirmed to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday by an official the Presidency who chose not to be identified.

Reports her return had set the social literally on fire as Nigerians have shown keen interest the First Lady.

Her trip overseas was however quiet and her return followed the same pattern with no official .

Aisha Buhari is reputed for her trenchant remarks about around the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tags: , ,