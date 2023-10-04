Confirm Adepoju as immigration CG, Yoruba group urges Tinubu

…Says Yoruba have been deprived of CG position since establishment of NIS

The Yoruba Heritage Group has commended the appointment of Wura-Ola Caroline Adepoju as the acting comptroller-general for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

On Monday, the federal government through the civil defense, correctional, fire and immigration services board, appointed Adepoju, former deputy comptroller-general of the NIS, as the new service head.

Adepoju replaces Isah Jere whose tenure expired on May 29.

In a statement on Thursday, Segun Adesemoye, president of the heritage group, said the Yoruba people had been deprived of the position of CG since the NIS was established.

Adesemoye commended President Bola Tinubu for “breaking the jinx by allowing this to happen during this critical time when Nigeria was in dire need of healing and national restoration”.

“It is record-breaking and symbolic that the appointment happened on your first day in office,” he said.

“This is a pointer to greater things to come, we thank the president for his courage and selflessness,” he added.

The group appealed to Tinubu to confirm Adepoju’s appointment as the substantive immigration CG, adding that she has the competence and capacity to push reforms that will transform the service.

Adesemoye noted that the new CG would serve diligently in line with the vision of the president to ensure efficient border security and enhance the passport regime, and migration management.

