Conference will tackle challenges in road transport — Minister 

By Lucy Ogalue

The Ministry of Transportation says its collaboration with the Nigerian Transportation Commissioners Forum will address the challenges of road transport sub-sector in the country.

The Minister of State for Transport, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, made this known on Monday at the media briefing/pre-launch of the National Transportation Technology Conference and Exhibition in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the briefing was to herald the national conference which will take place from June 7 to June 8, at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

Saraki said the conference would assemble key stakeholders and policy makers together to deliberate and proffer solutions to most challenges in the sector for proper implementation.

”Clearly this conference being a maiden conference is necessary for the transportation sector.

”The road transportation sector is one that has been more or less ignored.

“So, having this conference as well as the exhibition is going to proffer solutions to the issues faced by the operators and users of the road transport sector.

”Doing it in collaboration with the Commissioners for Transport, gives better avenue for implementation of whatever is going to be agreed upon.

”This is because they are at the grassroots and this is where transport starts and ends,” she said.

The minister listed some of the road transport challenges to include traffic congestion, road accident, parking problems and environmental pollution among others.

According to her, the exhibition will also ensure a-first-hand information on what is obtained in elsewhere.

On fossil fuel emissions, she said the ministry was working with relevant agencies of government to ensure the best solution for the country.

”One of the projects we are looking at that we are hoping that the transportation forum will engage with, is in order to change people’s mindset to look at non fossil fuel vehicles.

”It must start at the grassroots, it must start on motor bikes and three-wheelers, that’s the best way in which to get the buying of the people.

”We don’t have the answers, we are still looking, studying and learning, we are still speaking to different consultants and we have already spoken to the ministry of environment and power on this.

”We are working toward something to ensure basket of solutions rather than just one to see which works best for us in Nigeria,” Saraki said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Transport Commissioners Forum, Mr Chinwe Uwaegbute, said the conference would ensure an action plan toward integrating intelligent transport solutions.

”The event will explore emerging intelligent technology across the sector as well as prospects and challenges of integrating same into the transportation industry.

”A team of highly experienced professionals will be selected to provide insight into emerging and endemic problems facing the sector, while proffering feasible solutions to identified challenges in line with current trends.

”Additionally, panelists will be drawn across the sector to examine the role of Africa Continental Free trade Area (AFCTA) on transportation how it has impacted growth and development of the Nigeria economy and the way forward.”(NAN)

