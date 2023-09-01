Conference: Association seeks NAN support

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The West African Law Students Association (WALSA), has solicited the support of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) for the coverage of its delegate conference on Sept. 4 in Abuja.

Mr Jirgi Pitiko, the Chief Justice of the Association stated this during a meeting with the Editor in Chief of NAN in Abuja on Friday

Pitiko said that issues aimed at generating new ideas regarding law and justice in the region would be discussed at the conference.

He said the conference would provide opportunities for law students across the West African sub-region, with relevant knowledge of law practice in other countries within the region.

”The event aims to deliberate on issues and generate fresh insights on various aspects of law and justice in the region.

”Because, It will bring together legal practitioners, scholars and students from across West Africa to exchange ideas.

”The participants will also explore emerging trends and contribute to the advancement of the legal profession in the region” he said

In his response, the Editor in Chief of NAN, Mr Silas Nwoha, assured the association of the agency’s commitment to disseminating accurate information to promote peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

Nwoha said the agency has been in the business of news gathering and dissemination since 1978 when it began editorial operations.

He, therefore, salute the courage and commitment of the law students for coming up with a unique idea to equip their knowledge for a better future. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

