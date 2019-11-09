Conference advocates ‘borderless United States of Africa by 2063’

By Danlami Nmodu

The Security Watch Africa Initiatives Annual Conference has advocated that African Countries should make what it called “concerted efforts to actualise a borderless United States of Africa by 2063”

This recommendation was one of the highlights of the communiqué at the end of 16th edition of Security Watch Africa Initiatives Annual Conference held at

Swissotel, Al-Ghurair and Radison Blu Hotel Dubai, United Arab Emirates from 6-7th November 2019.

The communiqué was signed by Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah (rtd) Chairman, Board of Trustees, Security Watch Africa Initiatives; Mr. Patrick Agbambu,President/CEO,Security Watch Africa Initiatives and Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd), mni, Conference Rapporteur,Security Watch Africa Initiatives.



The conference equally noted that “There is urgent need for more collaboration and information sharing in border security management.

Also it was suggested that “African countries should emphasise on the importance of non-kinetic efforts in counter terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.

In particular, the initiative harped on the “Need to address the root causes of insecurity on the African continent such as religious extremism and intolerance, bad governance, illiteracy, unemployment and poverty.

The conference further said “African states should curb unilateral “intervention packages” by other countries, where not sanctioned by the United Nations.





Read the full text of the communiqué below:

COMMUNIQUE ON THE 16TH EDITION OF SECURITY WATCH AFRICA INITIATIVES ANNUAL CONFERENCE HELD AT

SWISSOTEL, AL-GHURAIR AND RADISON BLU HOTEL DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FROM 6-7TH NOVEMBER 2019

The 16th Security Watch Africa Initiatives Annual Conference and conferment of Awards to deserving individuals, organisations and institutions with the theme, “Global Security Outlook: Challenges, Impediments and Prospects for a Secured Africa”, was held from 6th– 7th November 2019 at Swissotel, Al-Ghurair Centre and Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, respectively.

During the conference, there were opening remarks, keynote addresses and presentation of 5 papers that dwelled on African safety and security issues. The conference had two sessions which were chaired respectively, by Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah (rtd), Chairman, Board of Trustees of Security Watch Africa Initiatives and Brigadier General Hussain Ahmed, Acting Provost Marshal, Nigerian Army. Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd), served as rapporteur.



The lead paper titled “Historic Perspective to Leadership and Security in Africa” was presented by Professor Wilhelmus Josephus Breytenbach, Emeritus Professor of Political Science, Stellenbosch University, South Africa, while the second paper, “Combating Terrorism and Insurgency Through Non-Kinetic Approach, was delivered by Major General Usman Shehu Mohammed, Chief of Civil-Military Affairs of the Nigerian Army. The third paper, “Combating Security at Sea: The African Experience” was presented by Professor Henri Fouche, an Associate Professor at Stellenbosch University, South Africa and Chair of the Security Watch Africa Initiatives, while the fourth paper, titled, “The Effects of Irregular Migrants on National Security: The Gambian Experience” was delivered by Mr. Buba Sagnia, a former Director General, Gambian Immigration Services and member of Security Watch Africa Initiatives’ Board of Trustees. The fifth paper, “Combating Transnational Crimes Through Counter Extremism Approach”, was delivered by Doctor Barend Prinsloo, a Senior Researcher, Security and Management Studies, North-West University, South Africa.



The Awards featured presentation of lectures and presentation of awards to 68 individuals, organisations and institutions from the academia, clergy, media, military, police and security agencies from across the African continent for various exceptional and exemplary performances in their various fields of endeavour.



The Awards Lecture was presented by one of the recipients of the awards, His Excellency, Chief Willie M. Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Nigeria, represented by Air Vice Marshall Ben Chiobi (rtd), his Special Adviser onCreativeSecurity. Similarly, the Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, represented by Lieutenant General LO Adeosun, Chief of Policy and Plans of the Nigerian Army, Professor Samuel Tshehla, Executive Dean, Faculty of Military Sciences, Stellenbosch University and a traditional ruler, His Royal Highness, Appolus Chu, Egbere Emere1 of Okori Eleme, Rivers State also made presentations at the awards night.

At the end of the two-day event, the conference noted that:

Africa is indeed being confronted with myriads of safety and security challenges that need to be addressed. To enhance security and economic development, African countries should make concerted efforts to actualise a borderless United States of Africa by 2063. There is urgent need for more collaboration and information sharing in border security management. African countries need to take care of their respective border communities to enable them to be more security conscious. The need to review international laws governing border security management among African countries. African countries should emphasise on the importance of non-kinetic efforts in counter terrorism and counter-insurgency operations. Need to address the root causes of insecurity on the African continent such as religious extremism and intolerance, bad governance, illiteracy, unemployment and poverty. There should be a better regional and international cooperation, coordination especially training and intelligence. African countries should have better and integrated border security management. The tracking of illicit financial flows should be intensified. African states should curb unilateral “intervention packages” by other countries, where not sanctioned by the United Nations. To enhance security, African countries should improve on good governance, strengthen states and institutions, not weaken, corrupt or disrupt them. African countries should see terrorism and extremism as criminal issues that should be clearly defined, track and prosecute all those involved. African states and organisations should understand the political, social, national “push” factors and regional geographical dynamics in fashioning out responses to security issues. There should be continuous training programmes for stakeholders and security personnel such as the one organized by Security Watch Initiatives.

BRIGADIER GENERAL JOSEPH NUNOO-MENSAH (rtd)

Chairman, Board of Trustees

Security Watch Africa Initiatives

MR. PATRICK AGBAMBU

President/CEO

Security Watch Africa Initiatives

BRIGADIER GENERAL SK USMAN (rtd), mni Conference Rapporteur

Dated: Friday 8th 2019