Conducting LG elections is our biggest challenge ahead, says Masari’s Chief of staff

November 10, 2021 Favour Lashem



Alhaji Muntari Lawal, the of to Gov. Aminu Masari, says conducting Local Government (LG) elections in the state is the biggest challenge of the administration at the moment.

Lawal disclosed this while responding to questions from newsmen Tuesday in Katsina the activities of the state government.

According to him, the administration has focused completing the project it has started before the end of their tenure in 2023.

Lawal added that the LG elections are among issues that are left for the state government to achieve before the 2023 general election.

“Organising the LG elections is a very critical aspect of governance, and are going to do the election before the end of this tenure, even though have not fixed a date.

also have not sorted it out, really are going to do it, because it is the biggest challenge ahead for us, so that the people would have a good local administration to deal with.

“And will also make sure complete the existing projects education, and environment and other major projects for the development of the state.

“After have achieved all these, then wait until say goodbye to the people of Katsina after the 2023 elections.” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Masari and his of have said that they have plans to contest for any political Office in the 2023 general elections. (NAN) 

