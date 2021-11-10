Conducting LG elections is our biggest challenge ahead, says Masari’s Chief of staff

Alhaji Muntari Lawal, the Chief of staff to Gov. Aminu Masari, says conducting Local Government (LG) elections in the state is the biggest challenge of the administration at the moment.

Lawal disclosed this while responding to questions from newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina on the activities of the state government.

According to him, the administration has focused on completing the project it has started before the end of their tenure in 2023.

Lawal added that the LG elections are among issues that are left for the state government to achieve before the 2023 general election.

“Organising the LG elections is a very critical aspect of governance, and we are going to do the election before the end of this tenure, even though we have not fixed a date.

“We also have not sorted it out, but really we are going to do it, because it is the biggest challenge ahead for us, so that the people would have a good local administration to deal with.

“And we will also make sure we complete the existing projects on education, and environment sectors and other major projects for the development of the state.

“After we have achieved all these, then we wait until we say goodbye to the people of Katsina after the 2023 elections.” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Masari and his Chief of staff have said that they have no plans to contest for any political Office in the 2023 general elections. (NAN)

