Conduct research to curb insecurity, traditional ruler charges Plateau versity

By Polycarp Auta

Mr John Hirse, the Mishkaham Mwaghavul in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau, has challenged the academic community in the Plateau University, Bokkos, to conduct research that will elicit permanent solution to the myriad of security challenges currently facing the state.

Hirse made the call when Prof. Benard Matur, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution condoled with him over the recent attacks and killings in the area.

Mr John Agams, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution quoted Matur as saying this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

The traditional ruler, who described the attacks as unfortunate, said there was need for urgent action to end the menace.

“The Mwaghavul people are peaceful, loving, industrious and accommodating; I wondered why the unprovoked attacks on our people.

“This mindless killings of peaceful citizens portray a grand design by some people toward land grabbing but we will resist it.

“Let me use this occasion to challenge the university community to research into the immediate and remote causes of the unprovoked killings on the people of Plateau.

“The people too must be security conscious and the Plateau Indigenous Development Association must also take steps to forestall this situation because of the recurring incidences of such attacks across the state,” he said.

The royal father thanked the university for the visit and identifying with his people during their difficult moment.

Earlier, the vice-chancellor, who presented relief materials to the victims of the attacks on behalf of management, staff and students of institution, said that the donation aimed at cushioning the hardship due to the attacks.

Matur assured the Mishkaham that the university would consider the charge on conducting a research into the security challenges currently bedeviling the state and the nation in general.

He called on citizens of the state to pray and work toward the restoration of lasting peace across the state.

Some of the items donated include bags of grains, clothing, shoes, mats and mosquito nets, among others.(NAN)

