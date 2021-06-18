Conduct problem solving researches, Bogoro advises universities

Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has advised universities in the country to conduct researches that will solve societal problems.

Bogoro gave the advice while speaking to newsmen on Friday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bogoro was in Jos to inaugurate some completed projects at the University of Jos.

According to him, research and development remain the fulcrum of any university, hence, the need for lecturers to embark on meaningful researches.

Bogoro added that the quality of faculties and researchers determines the rating and ranking of any university in the world.

“Research and development remain the cardinal focus of any university in the world.

“It is the quality of faculties and researchers that gives good ranking and rating to any university.

“So, I want to urge universities in the country to embark on aggressive researches that will solve societal problems,” he said.

Bogoro said that TETFund would continue to support any research proposal that is aimed at solving imminent problems in the society.

He also called on researchers in universities to mentor the younger generations because such move would ensure sustainability.

Bogoro commended the management and staff of the University of Jos for engaging in a series of researches and urged them to keep it up.

He particularly commended the institution’s Vice-Chancellor (V-C), Prof Sebastian Maimako, for addressing the infrastructural deficit faced by the university in the past.

Bogoro observed that the structures inaugurated in the institution would enhance effective teaching and learning.

NAN reports that the TETFund’s Executive Secretary had on Thursday inaugurated a 500-seater auditorium for the Faculty of Management Sciences and a centre for Virtual Training and Innovative Hub.

He had then also inaugurated complexes for the Faculties of Natural Sciences, Veterinary Medicine and Agriculture, respectively.

Similarly, he laid foundation for the construction of blocks of male and female hostels in the university.

NAN also reports that the Faculty of Agriculture’s complex was named after TETFund’s Executive Secretary. (NAN)