Condollences: Igp Expresses Condolences On Death Of Dr Samuel Ibiyemi, Publisher Of Newsdirect, Consoles Family, Colleagues 

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, deeply regrets and expresses heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of Dr Samuel Ibiyemi, the publisher of NewsDirect. The IGP was deeply saddened upon receiving the news of Dr Ibiyemi’s passing, recognizing the significant loss caused by his death amongst the journalism community and the nation as a whole.

Dr Samuel Ibiyemi, whose death occurred on Tuesday 4th July, 2023, after a brief illness, was an exceptional individual who played a vital role in promoting quality journalism and upholding the principles of freedom of speech and expression. His contributions to the media industry were unparalleled, and his dedication to exhibiting professionalism and accurate reportage of news was commendable. The IGP recognizes the invaluable service Dr Ibiyemi rendered to the nation through his media platform, NewsDirect, and his relentless pursuit of truth and accountability. His absence will be deeply felt, and his legacy will continue to inspire aspiring journalists for years to come.

The Inspector-General of Police prays for solace and strength during this difficult time, and urges his family, loved ones, and friends, as well as the journalism community to continue upholding the values of professionalism and integrity that Dr Ibiyemi exemplified.

