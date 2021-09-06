Condolences: Fayemi visits Olurin, Durojaiye’s families

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has described the late former Sole Administrator of the state, Gen. Tunji Olurin and former Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the late Chief Biyi Durojaiye, as committed patriots.

A statement on Monday in Ado-Ekiti by Mr Yinka Oyebode, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, said Fayemi gave the commendation on Sunday during separate visits to the families of the deceased in Lagos.

Fayemi said the duo of Olurin and Durojaiye were committed patriots who devoted their time and talents to the development of Nigeria in their active service years and in retirement.

The governor was received at the Ikoyi residence of Gen. Olurin by his wife, Mrs Kehinde Olurin and two sons, Olumide and Babatunde.

Fayemi said Ekiti people would remain grateful to the late ECOMOG Field Commander for maintaining peace in the state during his six months stint as sole administrator.

“Gen. Olurin served as sole administrator in Ekiti at a very critical time.

“He discharged his assignment with firmness and fairness leading to the restoration of peace to the then troubled state.

“He served Nigeria meritoriously in different capacities and had a history of great accomplishments which I believe his children would ever be proud of.

“For us in Ekiti, we remain grateful to him,“ Fayemi said while presenting a letter of condolence to Mrs Olurin on behalf of the government and people of the state.

At the Opebi, Ikeja residence of the late Durojaiye, Fayemi described the late NADECO leader as one of the most refined progressive politicians ever produced by the country.

Fayemi, who also presented a letter of condolence to the son of the deceased son, Olaolu, and the nephew, Chief Bayo Osiyemi, described the late NCC chair as a leader who truly loved his people.

“Baba was great and gave his very best to our country and his people.

“He was one of our finest and even though he died at an old age, we shall miss him.

“I encourage the family to be consoled by the fact that baba lived well and left a legacy of excellent service to his fatherland,” he said.

Responding, Olaolu described the governor as one of his father’s children and expressed appreciation on behalf of the family.

He said he was not surprised at the visit, saying “Fayemi being one of baba’s beloved sons would be one of the early callers to our home once the news of his death was released.” (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...