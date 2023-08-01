Condolence: Sultan of Sokoto writes family of late former CAN President

By Chimezie Godfrey

His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has written a letter of condolence to the family of late former Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Sunday Mbang, CON, in Akwa Ibom State.

According to the letter dated 24th July, 2023 and personally signed by the Sultan, he commiserated with the bereaved family even as he extended heartfelt tribute over what he described as great loss of patriotic father, grandfather and mentor to so many people.

Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, who for many times now has continued to be co-President of World’s Religions for Peace headquartered in New York, attested to fact that Bishop Sunday Mbang, a former President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), lived a good life worthy of emulation.

The letter read in details, “We write to extend our deepest sympathy over the passing away of the family patriarch, His Eminence, Sunday Mbang, whose sojourn on earth ended on 16th May, 2023 at age of 86.

“While extending our heartfelt tribute over this great loss of patriotic father, grandfather and mentor to so many people, he lived a good life worthy of emulation. Being a pioneer Co-Chair of NIREC, his legacies and contributions to the promotion and development of religious harmony, understanding, peaceful co-existence and education among others for our beloved country, will continuously be remembered by all.

“His passing away is indeed a great loss not only to the immediate family, Methodist Church, NIREC and Akwa Ibom State but to the entire nation and humanity in general. We urge you all to strive hard to live up to the principles and values of forthrightness, integrity, accountability and transparency which he lived and taught all through his life.

“May God in His infinite mercy grant you and all of us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, amen,” the Sultan said in the letter to late Mbang’s family.

