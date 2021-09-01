Conditional Cash Transfer: FG begins payment of backlog to beneficiaries in Imo – See photos

The Federal Government through the office of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has in Imo State, began payment of backlog of stipends owed beneficiaries of one of its National Social Investment Programme, N-SIP, known as Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT).

The programme which commenced Tuesday with the people from Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state, took place at the Amaraku Primary School in the LGA. It had about 905 beneficiaries, who were paid stipends being owed them from September 2020 to December 2020, which amounted to N20,000 as N5000 was stipulated to be paid for each month.

Speaking to press men, Onyekachi Mabel, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer for National Cash Transfer, Abuja, reiterated the essence of the CCT programme, saying that it is part of the Federal Government NSIP initiative aimed at aiding the poor and the vulnerable in the country. Ms Onyekachi clarified that the people were being owed as a result of their transition from the office of the Vice -President to that of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. Such movement according to her, posed little challenges that led to the delay. She noted that as they have began with the payment, plesging that they will continue doing so; batch by batch until the whole debt is cleared and up-to-date.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning and Statistics, Rev. Udeh Reginald, representing the Commissioner of the Ministry, Dr. Christopher Osuala, expressed joy that the State is once again keyed in with other States, that their poor and vulnerable ones are being remembered.

Adding her voice, the Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs and Focal Person of N-SIP in the State, Hon. Princess Christina Eligwe Ude, applauded the Federal Government for what they are doing for the country and further commended the Governor of the lmo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma for having the interest of the people at heart and wholeheartedly supporting the NSIP programs in the state.

She stated that they are now focusing on the nine LGA in the State and that hopefully by the end of the year, they will get to the other remaining LGAs. Ude averred that the governor is passionate about the programme as he is poised to providing everything needed to make the programme a success in the state. She further wished the beneficiaries well and urged them to endeavour to use the money given to them judiciously.

Also present in the event was the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ruby Emele, and the Head Unit of the State CCT, Mr. Joseph Odoemenam. They further expressed joy over the fact that the people have been made happy by the government.

Some of the beneficiaries of the programme were – Mrs Chinonso Amechi; a Poultry and a Palm Oil Business woman, Mrs Elizabeth Ike; a Trader, Mr. Azubike Innocent; a Palm Wine tapper; Mrs. Abigail Ezirim, a Kerosine seller, Cordelia Igbokwe a Crayfish dealer, among others. The beneficiaries appreciated the organizers of the programmes and prayed that God will continue to bless the President for keeping his campaign promises. They also assured the team of judiciously using the funds as not to let the effort of the government be in vein.

