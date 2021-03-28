Conclusive election in the Caliphate: The peaceful story of Sokoto Local Govt Polls

By Mohammed Alhaji Yakubu

Despite is located the war zone North Western Region , the courage by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to hold the Elections on Saturday 27th March 2021 was very tempting considering the insistent Bandits activity the Northern Region especially the States Zamfara and Katsina bordering the Caliphate State.


When Citar- NGO carried out the preelection assessment across sampled Areas the State, it was overwhelming to have seen the modest response from the public to participate exercise of their legitimate franchise.


It is really interesting and commendable for the state government to have been courageous to stand by the constitution by upholding the ideals of democracy against all temptations.


Citar- NGO wish to urge all Nigerians to rise up to the sacrifice of ensuring their are upheld so Democracy will strive gradually to perfection.


The Tambuwal model is worthy of emulation, let’ move on against All Odds

Muhammamed Alhaji Yakubu
Executive Secretary
Citar- NGO

