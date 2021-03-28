By Mohammed Alhaji Yakubu

Despite Sokoto State is located in the war zone North Western Region of Nigeria, the courage by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to hold the Local Government Elections on Saturday 27th March 2021 was very tempting considering the insistent Bandits activity in the Northern Region especially the States of Zamfara and Katsina bordering the Caliphate State.



When Citar- NGO carried out the preelection assessment across sampled Areas of the State, it was overwhelming to have seen the modest response from the public to participate in exercise of their legitimate franchise.



It is really interesting and commendable for the state government to have been courageous to stand by the constitution by upholding the ideals of democracy against all temptations.



Citar- NGO wish to urge all Nigerians to rise up to the sacrifice of ensuring their rights are upheld so that Democracy will strive gradually to perfection.



The Tambuwal model is worthy of emulation, let’s move on against All Odds



Muhammamed Alhaji Yakubu

Executive Secretary

Citar- NGO Kaduna

