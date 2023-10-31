Concerned Rivers Elite fault Gumi’s call for Wike’s sack

Concerned Rivers Elite, a pressure group, has faulted call by Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, an Islamic Cleric, for the sack of Chief Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over the visit of the Israeli Ambassador to his office.



This is contained in a statement signed by Chief Tony Okocha, the spokesperson for the group in Abuja on Tuesday.

“We feel obliged for this privilege to lend our voice to the apparently thorny issues, generated from the courtesy visit of the Israeli Ambassador, Mr Michael Freeman with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).



“A visit which official fallout revealed the overt concerns on Agriculture technology and development; Security/information Technology and Digital Economy, with the positive aftermath of creating and opening up new vistas for employment opportunities and increased security system in Abuja.



“This was wickedly construed as Wike, meeting with the Israeli Ambassador, to declare support to Israel over the genocide in Palestine.

“How could this possibly be? Is the minister an assignee of Mr. President to speak on the raging war between Israel and Gaza? Is Wike the Minister for Foreign Affairs? Is he the Minister of Defence,” Okocha said.

He said that Wike was a worthy son of Rivers, who had contributed greatly to the development of Nigeria.

“Wike is a worthy son of Rivers, he is highly revered and venerated as the leader of the political infantry in the present day politics in the state.

“He has very indomitable and unbeatable track records of service and achievements in public and private endeavors.

“He was two terms chairman of Obio Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

While in that saddle, he acquitted himself so creditably that he bagged the award of “Best Chairman” out of twenty two others in 2001,” he said.

“His prodigies, courage, resilience and expertise in administration, endeared him to his colleagues, who elected him as the Deputy National Chairman and later National Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).

“Wike later had a deeper stint with Rivers politics and was meritorously appointed as Chief of staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Rivers.

“After 5 years in this saddle, he was nominated and subsequently appointed into the Federal Cabinet as Minister of the Education with the portfolio as Minister of State for Education.

“By twist of events, he became Supervising Minister of Education and subsequently, substantive Minister of Education.

“History will be unkind to him, if it fails to chronicle the fact that he hyped and pursed the course of the minimally advantaged in the society – the Almagiris, who were predominantly in the North. His regime as Education Minister also championed major reforms in learning and infrastructure developments in our education sector.”

“Wike was so loved by his people so that he contested the coveted office of Governor of Rivers State in 2015 and handsomely trumped over an incumbent Government, to become Executive Governor of Rivers.

“He got re~elected in 2019, in spite of all heated external pressures.

“Nigerians know and attest to the crystal facts that Wike was so exceptional whilst on the rostrum as Governor of Rivers.

“His indelible achievements endeared him to the immediate past Vice-President, who in the mission to commission some landmark projects in Rivers, sobriequted him as he then was, as Mr project and later Mr qualify projects”.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

