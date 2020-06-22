Concerned APC members urge NEC to dissolve NWC

Share the news













A group, ‘Concerned All Progressives Congress (APC) Members, has called on the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) to dissolve the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to end the crisis rocking the ruling party.

Group’s Convener, Mr Okpokwu Ogenyi, made the call on Monday while staging a protest at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Ogenyi said: “We are gathered here today to address the challenges facing our party.

“The aims and objectives of the party is being bastardised, the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari is being destroyed, his hard earned reputation is being dragged by the incessant activities of the National Working Committee of our party.

“This present National Working Committee has caused us to lose seven (7) States to the opposition. APC had twenty four (24) governors before the present National Working Committee, today, we have eighteen (18) governors.

“Just yesterday, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State has just left us and joined the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Are we making progress or going backward?

“Today, we have four individuals who are members of the National Working Committee parading themselves as Acting National Chairmen of our party, what a dance of shame! We are being ridiculed on a daily basis.

“The same Working Committee caused the party not to feature candidates in Zamfara and Rivers States in the 2019 general elections.

“Therefore, we are calling on the highest decision making body, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great Party, to immediately call NEC meeting and dissolve the National Working Committee with immediate effect.”

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other party chieftains to support the dissolution.

“We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari with whose integrity the party is still surviving, Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu the National Leader of our great Party.

“The President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajablamila to support the dissolution of the present National Working Committee if we must move on as a party.

“We wish to unequivocally state that, any attempt to further keep this National Working Committee as the Working Committee of the party is to send the APC into its early grave.

“We shall not continue to fold our arms and allow our collective efforts being ruined,” group’s convener said. (NAN)

